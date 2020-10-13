Previous
King of the beasts by stevejacob
King of the beasts

The biggest set of antlers and the loudest bellow, this was the one that no other wants to challenge for the ladys
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
He looks like a real mean cookie, great capture!
October 13th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
A brilliant capture.
October 13th, 2020  
