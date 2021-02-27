Sign up
The watcher
When there's a group of hares in close vicinity, there's usually one that adopts this pose to act as a guard against any danger
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Odds and sods
NIKON D7500
27th February 2021 11:20am
nature
wildlife
hare
mamal
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the pose and those ears are so cute !
February 27th, 2021
