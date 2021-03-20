Sign up
100 / 365
Starling
One from the garden on a brighter day
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
594
photos
110
followers
75
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th March 2021 12:46pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
starling
Kitty Hawke
ace
They do have such lovely and differing feather patterns don't they.
March 20th, 2021
The Dog Lady
ace
such beautiful color and detail.
March 20th, 2021
