When momma sees a dog by stevejacob
When momma sees a dog

I was happily laying down surrounded by the goslings when the adult let out a squawk.
I think it was goose speak for dog as they all took off at top speed
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

