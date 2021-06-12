Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
135 / 365
Caring parent
I was really pleased to witness this today as the blue tits have had a rough time this year with the late spring and lack of insects.
This is the first fledgling I seen this year when normally, my garden is overrun with them
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
739
photos
126
followers
85
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Latest from all albums
133
526
75
134
527
76
135
528
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th June 2021 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
chick
,
blue-tit
Cheryl
Awe fantastic capture, fave
June 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close