Caring parent by stevejacob
135 / 365

Caring parent

I was really pleased to witness this today as the blue tits have had a rough time this year with the late spring and lack of insects.
This is the first fledgling I seen this year when normally, my garden is overrun with them
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
36% complete

Photo Details

Cheryl
Awe fantastic capture, fave
June 12th, 2021  
