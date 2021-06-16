Sign up
137 / 365
almost off and away
This Turn sat and posed for a while, then spread it's wings and left for a place where there were no pesky cameramen
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
turn
