Corvid feeding time
I spotted these in the middle of a big group of geese. My attention was captured when the little one was demanding food from it's parent.
I could even hear it over the geese
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
748
photos
129
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th June 2021 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
feeding
,
corvid
