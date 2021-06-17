Previous
Corvid feeding time by stevejacob
Corvid feeding time

I spotted these in the middle of a big group of geese. My attention was captured when the little one was demanding food from it's parent.
I could even hear it over the geese
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
