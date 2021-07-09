Sign up
145 / 365
unplanned
Have you ever pressed the shutter button by mistake?
I can't believe how well this came out from a careless moment
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
11
1
Odds and sods
NIKON D7500
8th July 2021 7:57pm
nature
wheat
crop
Kim Silcock
Ethereal
July 9th, 2021
