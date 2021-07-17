Sign up
149 / 365
Hares in the crop
It's getting so hard to spot these now with the crops being so high. These were in a small clearing where the crop didn't take very well.
I'll be so glad when they harvest so I can get back to trying to capture the boxing
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
797
photos
127
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th July 2021 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
mammal
,
hare
