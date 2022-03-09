Sign up
176 / 365
Air brakes
Another of todays captures.
It never ceases to amaze me how a bird uses it's feathers for different purposes
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
10
3
4
Odds and sods
NIKON D7500
9th March 2022 11:58am
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
herron
Corinne C
ace
Stunning shot!
March 9th, 2022
tony gig
Fabulous capture...
March 9th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
Another brilliant shot
March 9th, 2022
