A breeding pair? by stevejacob
181 / 365

A breeding pair?

There's not many GCGs on the lake again this year for some reason so I hope these two have a successful brood
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
