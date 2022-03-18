Previous
Sleepy head by stevejacob
182 / 365

Sleepy head

Another of todays birds.
I was waiting for the woodpecker to move to a better position but it looks like it had other ideas
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Diana ace
They don't seem to know how popular they are 😊
March 18th, 2022  
Mike
Really impressed - how do you manage to meet all these birds and wildlife as foto subjects?
March 18th, 2022  
