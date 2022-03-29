Sign up
187 / 365
The dawn chorus
He might have been on his own but you wouldn't know with all the noise he was making.
I though it looked better in monochrome
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
107
739
108
186
740
109
187
741
Odds and sods
NIKON D7500
28th March 2022 7:18am
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
starling
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love the composition and bokeh.
March 29th, 2022
