That's just rude
198 / 365

That's just rude

to stick your tongue out at the photographer
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Milanie ace
You have to enlarge this against black - fantastic!
April 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
This is an amazing shot!
April 20th, 2022  
