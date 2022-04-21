Previous
Coming through by stevejacob
199 / 365

Coming through

I'm pretty sure he knew I was there but was confident enough to run past knowing I was no threat.
I hadn't moved a muscle for three hours
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
He certainly kept his eye on you, lovely shot.
April 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You sat for 3 hours?, o boy... Great capture of the jump.....he is still watching you.
April 21st, 2022  
Junko Y ace
and nice sequence to previous!
April 21st, 2022  
