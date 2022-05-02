Previous
Leaving so soon by stevejacob
Leaving so soon

This was one grumpy swan. He was chasing anything on the lake he could get near
2nd May 2022

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Steve Jacob
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot.
May 2nd, 2022  
