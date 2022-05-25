Previous
Next
Tigger impersonator by stevejacob
214 / 365

Tigger impersonator

I had to look twice as the little rabbit came out from the bushes with it's fur brushed forward to look like a tigers stripes
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mike
Really, I also thought these were tiger 🐅 stripes...
May 25th, 2022  
amyK ace
Well spotted! :)
May 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is just wonderful, what a great capture! I love the furry detail
May 25th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
An early attempt to dissuade predators by looking fearsome? Maybe in a couple of generations it will be emphasizing the orange/red highlights in its coat to look even more tiger like. ;)
May 25th, 2022  
Barb ace
Cute!
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise