214 / 365
Tigger impersonator
I had to look twice as the little rabbit came out from the bushes with it's fur brushed forward to look like a tigers stripes
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th May 2022 11:01am
nature
wildlife
animal
rabbit
Mike
Really, I also thought these were tiger 🐅 stripes...
May 25th, 2022
amyK
ace
Well spotted! :)
May 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is just wonderful, what a great capture! I love the furry detail
May 25th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
An early attempt to dissuade predators by looking fearsome? Maybe in a couple of generations it will be emphasizing the orange/red highlights in its coat to look even more tiger like. ;)
May 25th, 2022
Barb
ace
Cute!
May 25th, 2022
