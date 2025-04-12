Previous
I know there's a fish here somewhere by stevejacob
240 / 365

I know there's a fish here somewhere

After watching this heron standing still for two hours hoping to catch it fishing, it became a battle of wills who would flinch first and I won
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
