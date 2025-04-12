Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
I know there's a fish here somewhere
After watching this heron standing still for two hours hoping to catch it fishing, it became a battle of wills who would flinch first and I won
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1308
photos
78
followers
69
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
923
924
925
926
927
140
240
928
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th April 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
water
,
bird
,
fishing
,
heron
,
weir
,
waterfowl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close