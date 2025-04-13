Sign up
241 / 365
One step beyond
Another morning at the Embankment. Not so much sun and most of the time spent watching and waiting for the Heron to move
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1311
photos
78
followers
70
following
66% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th April 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
water
,
bird
,
heron
,
weir
,
wader
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and textures, is this SC?
April 13th, 2025
