243 / 365
In triplicate
There were lots of others but I thought the three of these Canada goslings made for a cute shot
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1324
photos
79
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th April 2025 10:51am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
gosling
,
canada-goose
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture
April 24th, 2025
