Previous
246 / 365
Take away for the chicks
Another shot with the new camera. I like that it makes no sound so it doesn't startle close subjects
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
1st May 2025 12:34pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
starling
