Previous
Take away for the chicks by stevejacob
246 / 365

Take away for the chicks

Another shot with the new camera. I like that it makes no sound so it doesn't startle close subjects
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact