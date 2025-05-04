Sign up
248 / 365
The charge
I wouldn't want to get in the way of the real thing
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
4th May 2025 11:46am
Tags
show
,
entertainment
,
vikings
,
re-enactment
