One of the cubs by stevejacob
252 / 365

One of the cubs

Still struggling with the long grass, but here's one of the seven cubs that were in the field where I was staying
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Corinne C
Fabulous
May 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
incredible
May 28th, 2025  
Diana
Too adorable for words!
May 28th, 2025  
