252 / 365
One of the cubs
Still struggling with the long grass, but here's one of the seven cubs that were in the field where I was staying
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
3
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th May 2025 3:57pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
fox
,
mammal
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
May 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
incredible
May 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Too adorable for words!
May 28th, 2025
