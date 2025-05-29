Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
253 / 365
A close encounter
It's something special when a Barn Owl fly's almost directly over your head. This is an uncropped image
29th May 2025
29th May 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1356
photos
82
followers
71
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Latest from all albums
251
952
148
252
953
149
253
954
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th May 2025 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
barn
,
bird
,
owl
,
preditor
Rosie Kind
ace
That’s awesome. I wish I had seen it Instant Fav
May 29th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous !!!
May 29th, 2025
slaabs
ace
Great shot and experience.
May 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close