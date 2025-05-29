Previous
A close encounter by stevejacob
A close encounter

It's something special when a Barn Owl fly's almost directly over your head. This is an uncropped image
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Rosie Kind
That’s awesome. I wish I had seen it Instant Fav
May 29th, 2025  
Phil Sandford
Fabulous !!!
May 29th, 2025  
slaabs
Great shot and experience.
May 29th, 2025  
