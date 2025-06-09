Sign up
Previous
255 / 365
Safety in numbers
The geese in the park like to get into the less used parts of the park to avoid the attention of loose dogs
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1362
photos
80
followers
69
following
69% complete
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th June 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
geese
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene.
June 10th, 2025
