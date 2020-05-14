Previous
Next
Formation flying by stevejacob
5 / 365

Formation flying

Just a couple of Greylag flying in close formation.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Wow!Awesome capture! Fav!
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise