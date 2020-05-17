Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
How close?
I didn't need to crop this heron shot as I was so close, I almost couldn't get it in frame
17th May 2020
17th May 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
220
photos
71
followers
70
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Latest from all albums
5
204
205
6
206
7
6
207
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th May 2020 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flying
,
heron
Glenda
Great Detail !
May 17th, 2020
Santina
perfect shot, and the heron is really beautiful
May 17th, 2020
Julienne Jones
ace
Absolutely beautiful
May 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close