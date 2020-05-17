Previous
Next
How close? by stevejacob
7 / 365

How close?

I didn't need to crop this heron shot as I was so close, I almost couldn't get it in frame
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glenda
Great Detail !
May 17th, 2020  
Santina
perfect shot, and the heron is really beautiful
May 17th, 2020  
Julienne Jones ace
Absolutely beautiful
May 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise