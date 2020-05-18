Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Incoming
The Canada goose had just been chased away by Mr Nasty and came straight at me.
Luckily, it's eyesight was good enough to avoid a collision.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
223
photos
71
followers
70
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
6
206
7
6
207
8
7
208
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th May 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
goose
,
canda
,
waterfowl
Debra Farrington
ace
You must have great reflexes to capture that one!
May 18th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
Wow that was a close encounter!
May 18th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a great action shot.. the sparkling rough water he left behind. Fav.
May 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close