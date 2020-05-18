Previous
Incoming by stevejacob
Incoming

The Canada goose had just been chased away by Mr Nasty and came straight at me.
Luckily, it's eyesight was good enough to avoid a collision.
18th May 2020

Steve Jacob

Debra Farrington ace
You must have great reflexes to capture that one!
May 18th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
Wow that was a close encounter!
May 18th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great action shot.. the sparkling rough water he left behind. Fav.
May 18th, 2020  
