Previous
Next
AHhhhhh by stevejacob
14 / 365

AHhhhhh

Take a look at the terror on this ducks face when it thinks it's going to land on one of it's chicks. This is just after the fight with the Grebe
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
the duck certainly looks startled - the duckling not in the least concerned - that is trust for you! Amazing capture - almost looks like a bird of prey - love how your got the eyes.
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise