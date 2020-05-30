Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
14 / 365
AHhhhhh
Take a look at the terror on this ducks face when it thinks it's going to land on one of it's chicks. This is just after the fight with the Grebe
30th May 2020
30th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
249
photos
74
followers
71
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Latest from all albums
13
218
13
14
219
14
15
220
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
30th May 2020 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flight
,
duck
,
water-fowl
Helen Jane
ace
the duck certainly looks startled - the duckling not in the least concerned - that is trust for you! Amazing capture - almost looks like a bird of prey - love how your got the eyes.
May 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close