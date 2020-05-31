Previous
Snake out of the grass by stevejacob
Snake out of the grass

Not what I was expecting but welcome non the less. A Grass Snake out for a swim at Priory Park.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
May 31st, 2020  
