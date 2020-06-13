Previous
Next
under inspection by stevejacob
17 / 365

under inspection

I just happened to glance up at the right time to see this lovely Greenfinch giving me the once over
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise