Back at ya kid by stevejacob
18 / 365

Back at ya kid

I braved the rain and it was worth it as the Hares didn't disappoint
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Steve Jacob

Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous!
June 19th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
June 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
Hare on the run, fabulous capture.
June 19th, 2020  
