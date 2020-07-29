Previous
Next
Back stroke by stevejacob
30 / 365

Back stroke

It's fascinating to see the contortions wildlife go through to get themselves clean. This one was indeed going backwards in circles
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise