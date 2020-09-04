Previous
Close encounter by stevejacob
Close encounter

My friend was in the firing line and actually got splashed as this otter was rounding up the fish on it's hunting trip.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
