Previous
Next
Sparing by stevejacob
41 / 365

Sparing

Such a shame the heat haze affected this shot
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
It's wonderful action -- but how do you have heat haze this time of the year in the northern hemisphere?
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise