Gone fishing
I have often seen the Great Crested Grebes washing their catch before they swallow it
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st March 2021 12:34pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great-crested-grebe
