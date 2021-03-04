Sign up
I see food
The collard dove love to get the droppings from under the feeders
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
nature
wildlife
bird
collard-dove
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such a graceful looking pose.
March 4th, 2021
