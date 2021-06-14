Previous
On the move by stevejacob
77 / 365

On the move

The Hares find it hard going to get through the crops as they are getting higher and stiffer.
I was lucky to get this shot as they tend to move in jumps then disappear beneath the Crop, then jump again
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

