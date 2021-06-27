Sign up
79 / 365
You're not a bird
No wonder the feeders always need refilling. Between the Starling and the Sparrows, the squirrel comes and helps himself too
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
762
photos
129
followers
86
following
Views
11
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th June 2021 11:19am
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
mammal
