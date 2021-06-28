Sign up
Resting
One parent with all those chicks!
I'm not surprised she needs a breather.
I placed this branch on the feeder to try and make some shots look more natural and it's turned into a meeting point
28th June 2021
other bits
NIKON D7500
28th June 2021 7:05pm
nature
birds
wildlife
starlings
