Soggy by stevejacob
81 / 365

Soggy

The crops were well wet for the hares this morning and this one looked somewhat reluctant to go back in.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice capture, details
July 1st, 2021  
