81 / 365
Soggy
The crops were well wet for the hares this morning and this one looked somewhat reluctant to go back in.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
770
photos
130
followers
86
following
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
80
141
544
545
546
81
142
547
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st July 2021 6:07am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
hare
,
mamal
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture, details
July 1st, 2021
