Kingfisher by stevejacob
99 / 365

Kingfisher

Perched in a very shady area hence the noisy background, this is my first Kingfisher for a year.
Another from a rewarding day out
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Corinne C ace
Wow, the colors are splendid
March 9th, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful...
March 9th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
March 9th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
That's brilliant. He looks as though he's nest building.
March 9th, 2022  
