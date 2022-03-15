Previous
Bird watching by stevejacob
Bird watching

Nice to see the two of them getting on
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Esther Rosenberg ace
this is so awesome, Love it!
March 15th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic nature shot
March 15th, 2022  
