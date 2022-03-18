Sign up
103 / 365
Mr angry
Lots of wrens about where I was today and they were ll laying claim to the best nesting areas
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1015
photos
131
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th March 2022 9:12am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
wren
Diana
ace
How exciting that must be, lovely shot.
March 18th, 2022
