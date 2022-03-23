Previous
For @jesika2 as requested by stevejacob
105 / 365

For @jesika2 as requested

Lifted it from my fb account
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Steve Jacob ace
@jesika2
March 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Do you have it on instagram as well?? I was scanning through some wild life shots this morning. I never do but somehow I ended up on a page of pictures that where taken from all over the world. I think I stopped at this one to take a closer look.
It had a title something like : love is: giving sticks to each other- if I remember correctly.
***This is stunning. What an unbelievable timing. Where is this taken?
March 24th, 2022  
Steve Jacob ace
@dutchothotmailcom not me on Instagram. I only do fb. This was a couple of years ago at Priory Country Park in Bedford
March 24th, 2022  
