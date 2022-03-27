Sign up
107 / 365
Just George
I haven't seen him for a couple of days so I'm glad he's ok
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
1031
photos
131
followers
85
following
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
106
184
736
737
738
107
185
739
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th March 2022 4:30pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
Corinne C
ace
A nice portrait of George
March 27th, 2022
