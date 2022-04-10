Sign up
116 / 365
He went that-a-way
Actually, it was him that did the dirty deed but he was playing innocent
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
goose
Rosie Kind
Great title for this beautiful photo
April 10th, 2022
Mike
Another excellent shot!
As focal length has been 150 mm only - how close did you manage to get?
April 10th, 2022
