Is the coast clear yet
It really amuses how they will hide in the crop and occasionally just pop their head out to see if you're still there
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st April 2022 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
mammal
,
hare
,
theme-seasons
Wylie
ace
That's cute. love that eye!
April 21st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is too cute, you can Cleary see he is scanning you with his eye. Gotta loves those ears, hard to hide hahaha.
April 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Perfect title and capture.
April 21st, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous clarity
April 21st, 2022
Junko Y
ace
What a great caption for that look! Nice focus on the important aspect of your story
April 21st, 2022
