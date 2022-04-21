Previous
Is the coast clear yet by stevejacob
119 / 365

Is the coast clear yet

It really amuses how they will hide in the crop and occasionally just pop their head out to see if you're still there
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
That's cute. love that eye!
April 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is too cute, you can Cleary see he is scanning you with his eye. Gotta loves those ears, hard to hide hahaha.
April 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Perfect title and capture.
April 21st, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous clarity
April 21st, 2022  
Junko Y ace
What a great caption for that look! Nice focus on the important aspect of your story
April 21st, 2022  
