Unexpected arrival by stevejacob
121 / 365

Unexpected arrival

It's always nice when you are photographing your chosen subject and something else wants to get in to the act.
The heron just came and landed beside me while I was laying in the grass
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
How awesome is that, great close up!
April 26th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
Super close up and I'm sure it was lovely to have his company
April 26th, 2022  
