Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
121 / 365
Unexpected arrival
It's always nice when you are photographing your chosen subject and something else wants to get in to the act.
The heron just came and landed beside me while I was laying in the grass
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
2
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1089
photos
131
followers
85
following
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
200
763
764
765
201
121
202
766
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th April 2022 11:28am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
Diana
ace
How awesome is that, great close up!
April 26th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
Super close up and I'm sure it was lovely to have his company
April 26th, 2022
