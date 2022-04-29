Sign up
122 / 365
What's that noise?
I had a nice afternoon photographing the rabbits and this squirrel wanted to know what the noise was as my shutter rattled away
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1095
photos
131
followers
85
following
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
121
202
203
767
768
122
204
769
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
other bits
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th April 2022 5:39pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
Rosie Kind
ace
Love it
April 29th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that shiny eye!
April 29th, 2022
